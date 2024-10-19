JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Sells 399,462 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,480,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 399,462 shares during the period. GSK accounts for 54.5% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd owned 0.99% of GSK worth $837,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $38.54 on Friday. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 55.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

