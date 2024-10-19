JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Makes New Investment in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 77.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 71.7% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 56,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 99,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at $151,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.