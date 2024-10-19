JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.06. The company has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

