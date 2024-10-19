JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) is Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,079 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.87% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,254,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,507,000 after buying an additional 84,646 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,005,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 71.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 840,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,187,000 after buying an additional 351,055 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 689,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after buying an additional 61,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 601,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE remained flat at $46.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 285,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,468. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

