JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.46 and last traded at $67.27, with a volume of 4810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.89.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $898.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPEF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 941,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,731,000 after acquiring an additional 186,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,237,000 after acquiring an additional 57,702 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 78,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 197,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

