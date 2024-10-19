JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.42 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 109.80 ($1.43). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.42), with a volume of 2,182,197 shares traded.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 106.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5,490.00 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s previous dividend of $0.60. JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

