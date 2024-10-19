JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target to $32.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 2.3 %
Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82.
Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.
