JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target to $32.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 2.3 %

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brookfield Renewable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 684,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,625,000 after buying an additional 109,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $455,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

