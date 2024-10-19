Joule Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,530,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,121,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $587.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $566.53 and a 200 day moving average of $545.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $506.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

