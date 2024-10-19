Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lessened by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.2% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 159,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 32,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 326,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,691,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

