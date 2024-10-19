Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

JCI opened at $77.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,494 shares of company stock worth $16,997,782 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,495,000 after acquiring an additional 249,405 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

