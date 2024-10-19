John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.47 and traded as high as $11.00. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 22,679 shares traded.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.