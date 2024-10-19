John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.47 and traded as high as $11.00. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 22,679 shares traded.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $653,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

