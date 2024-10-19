JOE Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $129.38 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One JOE token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $129.38 million and $3.73 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JOE has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.00250820 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,075,908 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @lfj_gg and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.lfj.gg.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

