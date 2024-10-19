Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s current price.

ELS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Shares of ELS opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,398.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

