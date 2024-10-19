JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Tops $0.0191 on Exchanges

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $944.80 million and $36.83 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,394,999,677 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

