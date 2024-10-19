Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Major Shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon Sells 1,843 Shares

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $92,186.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,677.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 958 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $44,297.92.

On Friday, September 27th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 49,231 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,286,779.95.

On Thursday, September 12th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 158,031 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $7,427,457.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $92,364.06.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JANX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 832,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 3.54. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 400.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $20,420,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after buying an additional 378,477 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,278,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,715,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JANX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

