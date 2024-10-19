Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Holdings Lifted by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 147.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

