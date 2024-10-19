James C. M. Morgan Sells 2,500 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $437,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,661.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $173.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.85 and its 200-day moving average is $150.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $178.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. ICF International’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of ICF International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,364,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 730.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

