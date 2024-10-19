Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $887.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $86.20.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,360.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

