Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $184.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.90.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY opened at $186.12 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $186.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.07.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

