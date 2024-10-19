Jabil Inc. (JBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jabil to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $126.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.55. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

