J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ (JBHT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

JBHT opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.69. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

