J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $176.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.69. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

