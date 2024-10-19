iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,965 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $29,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $155.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.90.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

