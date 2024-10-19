iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. NWI Management LP increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,305 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 730,121 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% in the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 717,540 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,506,000.

SLV stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 45,090,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,517,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

