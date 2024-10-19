iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $143.51 and last traded at $142.97, with a volume of 1456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.74.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,462,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,744,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 147.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.