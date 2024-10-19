iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,940,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $382.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,578. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $384.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

