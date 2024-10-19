iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWF stock opened at $382.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.71 and a 200-day moving average of $355.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $384.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.