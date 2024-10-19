iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.37 and last traded at $64.37, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) by 112.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.5% of Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Syntrinsic LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

