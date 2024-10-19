iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.37 and last traded at $64.37, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
