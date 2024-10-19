iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,677 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 2.11% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $222,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 642.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 126,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $209.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

