iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $16,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,871,000.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TOK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.35. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $230.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

