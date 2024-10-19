iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Raised by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

