iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Trading Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 37,656 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 19,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.
iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 4.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $59.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.
iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.