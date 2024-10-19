iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Trading Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 37,656 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 19,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $59.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

