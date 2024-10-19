iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $26,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

