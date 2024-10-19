iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.03 and last traded at $80.67, with a volume of 4970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.49.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $993.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $671,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

