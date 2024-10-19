iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.53. Approximately 14,409 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $122.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

