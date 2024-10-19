iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 652,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,193,000 after acquiring an additional 28,973 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $74.99 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $75.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

