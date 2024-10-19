iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.29 and last traded at $32.29. 876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF USD (ITDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

