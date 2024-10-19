iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 4,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.
iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55.
