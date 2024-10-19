iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR) Stock Price Up 0% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.35. 25,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.34.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029. IBMR was launched on May 9, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
