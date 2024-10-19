iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Shares Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.91 and last traded at $70.91. 69 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.03.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Get iShares Focused Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.42% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.