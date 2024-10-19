iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stock Position Lifted by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up 10.0% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $22,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of XT stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $60.97. 84,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,337. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.