iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by P E Global LLC

P E Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,460 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 12.0% of P E Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. P E Global LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $43,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,964,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 182,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

