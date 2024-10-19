iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

