iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,605,000 after purchasing an additional 705,199 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,434 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,341,000 after purchasing an additional 310,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.