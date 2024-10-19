iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Position Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $97.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

