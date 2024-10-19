iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $49,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 450,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 68,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,780. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.57. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

