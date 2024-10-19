iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Stock Position Decreased by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,265,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,139,000 after buying an additional 1,028,817 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,900,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,287 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,786,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,683,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,524,000 after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,396,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPAC stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $64.91. 33,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,678. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $67.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

