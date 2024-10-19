iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $97,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

