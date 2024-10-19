iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,970,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

