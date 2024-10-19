Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $125.74 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.52, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.71.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,505. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

